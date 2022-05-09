Nothing says “vacation” quite like a hot day and a cool drink. And while we’re usually not one to shy away from a cocktail, there is a time and place for a delicious mocktail. That’s why we decided to teach you how to create a pineapple mocktail using fresh pineapple. We’ve also got a cute way to incorporate the formidable fruit when serving your drinks.
Recipe Ingredients:
1 cup pineapple
1 cup sparkling lime water
Juice of 1 lime
10 mint leaves
Directions:
Blend all ingredients together. Garnish with more mint if desired. Enjoy.