Nothing says “vacation” quite like a hot day and a cool drink. And while we’re usually not one to shy away from a cocktail, there is a time and place for a delicious mocktail. That’s why we decided to teach you how to create a pineapple mocktail using fresh pineapple. We’ve also got a cute way to incorporate the formidable fruit when serving your drinks.

Brittany & Ashley taste testing the pineapple mojito mocktail

Recipe Ingredients:

1 cup pineapple

1 cup sparkling lime water

Juice of 1 lime

10 mint leaves

Directions:

Blend all ingredients together. Garnish with more mint if desired. Enjoy.