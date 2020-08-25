Pineapple coconut ‘dole whip’ recipe

With temperatures forecasted to remain in the 90s for most of this week, we adults are likely to envy the kids chasing after the ice cream truck or reaching into the freezer for an icee pop or snow cone. Only why let the kids have all the fun? Chef Ellen Doer shows us how to create a snow cone that’s for adults-only and we guarantee that it will cool you off and have you sweating a little less about how hot it is outside.
|1)
|Ingredients – Pineapple can be bought fresh, canned or frozen, but should be frozen before use. Coconut milk comes canned or in cartons.
|2)
|To make it boozy – add chilled rum or coconut rum (you can even use a shooter as a cute garnish for adult drinks)
|3)
|To decorate – pour into glass and top with sliced pineapple and shredded coconut.