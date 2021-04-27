PF Chang copycat lettuce wraps

Recipe:
- 1 pound ground chicken
- 1 cup chopped onion
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1/2 cup canned water chestnuts, chopped (omit if strict keto)
- 2 green onions, chopped
- 1 head butter/bibb lettuce You can use larger, leafy lettuce like romaine if you wish
Homemade Hoisin Sauce
- 5 tablespoons soy sauce I prefer low-sodium soy sauce. Can also use coconut aminos or liquid aminos.
- 2 tablespoons natural peanut butter I use Smucker’s Natural.
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 teaspoon hot sauce or Sriracha
- 2 teaspoons sesame oil
- 2 teaspoons rice wine vinegar Unseasoned and Unsweetened.
- 1 tablespoon zero-calorie sweetener
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
Homemade Hoisin Sauce
- Combine all of the ingredients in a small bowl. Mix well.
Lettuce Wrap Filling
- Heat a skillet on medium-high heat. Add the ground chicken to the skillet. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Use a spatula or large spoon to break down the ground chicken. Cook for 3-4 minutes until the chicken has browned. If needed, drain excess fat.
- Add the regular onions. Cook for 2 minutes or until the onions become fragrant.
- Add in the homemade hoisin, water chestnuts and green onions. Cook for an additional 1-2 minutes.
- Load the filling into the lettuce. Top with green onions.
- Serve!
Notes
Total Wraps: 12, One Serving = 2 wraps =
Calories: 197 Fat: 12G Net Carbs: 4G Protein: 16G
You can substitute any nut butter. It will impact the taste.