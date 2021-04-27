PF Chang copycat lettuce wraps

  • 1 pound ground chicken
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 1/2 cup canned water chestnuts, chopped (omit if strict keto)
  • 2 green onions, chopped
  • 1 head butter/bibb lettuce You can use larger, leafy lettuce like romaine if you wish

Homemade Hoisin Sauce

Instructions

Homemade Hoisin Sauce

  1. Combine all of the ingredients in a small bowl. Mix well.

Lettuce Wrap Filling

  1. Heat a skillet on medium-high heat. Add the ground chicken to the skillet. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  2. Use a spatula or large spoon to break down the ground chicken. Cook for 3-4 minutes until the chicken has browned. If needed, drain excess fat.
  3. Add the regular onions. Cook for 2 minutes or until the onions become fragrant.
  4. Add in the homemade hoisin, water chestnuts and green onions. Cook for an additional 1-2 minutes.
  5. Load the filling into the lettuce. Top with green onions.
  6. Serve!

Notes

Total Wraps: 12, One Serving = 2 wraps =

Calories: 197       Fat: 12G      Net Carbs: 4G      Protein:  16G

You can substitute any nut butter. It will impact the taste.

