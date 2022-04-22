Trends tend to come and go. And while you may be drinking the latest trendy cocktail at happy hour, are you sure you’ve gotten the most out of a social media-worthy drink? After all, It’s no secret that the Espresso Martini is currently making a comeback. But do you know the secret to getting it just right?

We’re being joined by mixologist, and blogger behind @CocktailsByKellen, Kellen Hempel. He’s here to show us his twist on the new classic.

Kellen Hemple and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

Spiced Mocha Martini

1 1/2 oz spiced rum

1/2 oz Kahlua

1 oz milk chocolate liqueur

1 oz heavy cream

3 dashes of cocoa bitters