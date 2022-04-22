Trends tend to come and go. And while you may be drinking the latest trendy cocktail at happy hour, are you sure you’ve gotten the most out of a social media-worthy drink? After all, It’s no secret that the Espresso Martini is currently making a comeback. But do you know the secret to getting it just right?
We’re being joined by mixologist, and blogger behind @CocktailsByKellen, Kellen Hempel. He’s here to show us his twist on the new classic.
Spiced Mocha Martini
- 1 1/2 oz spiced rum
- 1/2 oz Kahlua
- 1 oz milk chocolate liqueur
- 1 oz heavy cream
- 3 dashes of cocoa bitters