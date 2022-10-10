What do you eat for breakfast? Are you a pancake person? Or maybe you’re into French toast? If you’re like a lot of us, an egg or two may be your go-to. From scrambled, to poached, to hard boiled, the possibilities are endless.



We’re being joined by culinary arts instructor at CTE academy, Janelle Whempner and one of her top students, Thomas. They’re here to take us from the hen house to the pan and teach us about everything eggs.

On the KELOLAND Living set with Janelle Whempner, her student Thomas and Ashley Thompson