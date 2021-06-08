Perfect pate a choux pastry skills

Pate a Choux is known in the pastry world as one of the most useful forms of dough, when it comes to sugary-sweet confections. It creates the shell for everything from cream puffs to the St. Honoré cake, which is actually named for the saint of bakers and pastry chefs. The multipurpose dough can even be the secret to unlocking the Croquembouche.
Molly Hill is the Baking and Pastries Instructor at CTE academy. She shows us just how easy the pate a choux is to create, so you’ll be popping those cream puffs, and polishing off those eclairs in no time.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup (115g; 8 Tbsp) unsalted butter, cut into 8 pieces
- 1/2 cup (120ml) water
- 1/2 cup (120ml) 2% or whole milk
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons granulated sugar
- 1 cup (125g) all-purpose flour
- 4 large eggs, beaten
- egg wash: 1 egg beaten with 1 Tablespoon milk or water