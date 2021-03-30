Peeps Rice Krispie treats!

Peeps. There are few treats in the world that are as polarizing as the sugar-coated fluffy confection. Regardless of how you feel about the technicolor chicks and bunnies, they are an Easter staple.



Though some of us might not be the biggest fans of the sticky sweet treats, they can be used for other purposes. We show you how you can take the candy animals and turn them into another classic treat: Rice Krispie treats!

Recipe:

~30 Peeps

Rice Krispies

1 stick of butter

cooking spray

optional sprinkles

Spray your pan with cooking spray and then lay peeps along the bottom of the pan. Cover with an even layer of Rice Krispies (but not too thick of a layer). Add an additional layer of peeps and then slices of butter.

Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Take out and stir the peeps mixture. Add more Rice Krispies if needed. Add sprinkles if desired and then put back in the oven for 2 minutes. Remove, cool and enjoy!