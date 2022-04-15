It is Easter weekend for those who practice Christianity, but it’s also an important weekend for those who practice the Judaism. It’s the start of Passover! Passover is a Jewish holiday in the springtime. It celebrates the freedom of the Jewish people and centers around the Biblical story of the Exodus from Egypt.



We were joined by local Jewish community leader, Taly Bialostocki. She shared a few recipes that you may see pop up as Passover continues.

Passover foods

One Ashkenazi Charoset Recipe

3 Fuji (or other crisp) apples, finely chopped (with or without peel, depending on preference)

1 cup chopped walnuts or pecans

1/2 cup red wine (or grape juice, if preferred)

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon (or more, to taste)

2 tablespoon sugar (if using very sweet wine or grape juice, reduce sugar by half or omit)

Mix all ingredients. Chill until ready to serve. Can be made a day in advance. The recipe is very forgiving; amounts can be adjusted to taste.

Taly Bialostocki and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

One Mizrahi Charoset Recipe

1 1/2 cup dried dates

1/2 cup dried figs

1/4 cup ground or very finely diced almonds

1/2 cup red wine (or grape juice, if preferred)

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon cloves

Pulse ingredients in food processor, or finely chop and mix all ingredients. Mixture can be formed into balls and dusted with cinnamon, or served in a bowl. Chill until ready to serve. Can be made a day in advance. The recipe is very forgiving; amounts can be adjusted to taste.

A handmade Haggadah

