Just mention the phase, “Par-baking pie crust” and many of us novice bakers will be heading for the nearest bakery to get someone else to handle the pie baking for us. But while par-baking can sound a little intimidating, our next guest is going to talk us through the process, so even we can be pie pros in time for Thanksgiving.
Clark Casserella is the chef behind “Cooking With Cas” and he says par baking is also known as “blind baking” and that’s how simple it is: You can almost do it with your eyes closed.
Par baking pie crust with sugar: Bonus caramelized sugar
Just mention the phase, “Par-baking pie crust” and many of us novice bakers will be heading for the nearest bakery to get someone else to handle the pie baking for us. But while par-baking can sound a little intimidating, our next guest is going to talk us through the process, so even we can be pie pros in time for Thanksgiving.