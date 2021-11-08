Par baking pie crust with sugar: Bonus caramelized sugar

Recipes
Posted: / Updated:

Just mention the phase, “Par-baking pie crust” and many of us novice bakers will be heading for the nearest bakery to get someone else to handle the pie baking for us. But while par-baking can sound a little intimidating, our next guest is going to talk us through the process, so even we can be pie pros in time for Thanksgiving.

Clark Casserella is the chef behind “Cooking With Cas” and he says par baking is also known as “blind baking” and that’s how simple it is: You can almost do it with your eyes closed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 