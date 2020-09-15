Pandemically perfect poblano pizza pepper

Kids are back in school, leaves are already changing color, and the temps are falling–at least overnight. All that can only mean one thing. It’s fall! For many people, ourselves included, fall means getting cozy. And what better way to do that than with a little comfort food? So, today Ashley wanted to share with you one of her favorite comfort foods.

Poblano Taco Pizza Pepper:

Broil or grill a poblano pepper until the outer skin starts to char and peel away. Cut the pepper in two lengthwise to get two “slices” of pizza.

Make a 50/50 mixture of tomato paste and taco sauce and spoon onto pepper. Cover with cheese if desired and broil for about 5 minutes. If desired you could add meat prior to the cheese.

Garnish with taco fixings such as pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, shredded cheese, wonton chips and sour cream.

