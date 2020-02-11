Pair these chocolate “heart” marshmallows with a Belgium chocolate latte for the perfect Valentine’s treat

Chocolate and Valentine’s Day go hand-in-hand. Add a warm beverage to the mix and you’ve got a delicious treat that’s sure to show your loved ones you care. Keyes Clemmer is an award-winning executive pastry chef who lives in KELOLAND and has quite the impressive resume. From owning a bakery in New York City to contracting with the Indianapolis Colts– let’s just say we’re excited to taste the chocolatey treat that she’s whipping up in the studio today.

Find more information on the Prairie Cocoa & Confections Facebook page.

Chocolate “Heart” Marshmallows

Ingredients:

6 oz cold water

1 oz gelatin (4 single pkgs.)

1 lb sugar

2 oz Karo; light corn syrup

2 oz cold water

4 egg whites

2 tsp clear vanilla or any other liquid flavoring

3 oz dark cocoa powder; sifted + 4 tbsp for mixing with cornstarch.

Cornstarch- up to 2 cups

*Quart pan of boiling water to create Bain-Marie

**Thermometer

***1/4 sheet tray

Method:

In bowl; mix 2 cups cornstarch w/4 Tbsp cocoa powder. Prepare ¼ sheet tray by lining with plastic wrap and dusting w/cornstarch mixture using as much as needed to coat bottom & sides. Pour 6 oz cold water in a small bowl; sprinkle 1 oz gelatin on top; slightly stir; set aside to “bloom”. Half fill a quart pan with water; bring to boil (this will create a Bain-Marie for you to “cook” the egg whites). In kitchen aid bowl/or large mixing bowl; combine sugar, corn syrup, 2 oz cold water and 4 egg whites. Whisk to combine. Place bowl over boiling water; stir continuously until mixture reaches 130°. Remove from heat; add “bloomed” gelatin and vanilla or any liquid flavoring. With Whisk attachment; on medium speed; whip mixture until it has risen in volume and has thickened. It will still be warm, but smooth and pourable. Sprinkle 3 oz. Cocoa Powder on surface & using a spatula fold cocoa powder into mixture; being careful to not over mix. Pour into prepared pan; dust top with cornstarch mixture and let set. Once cool & firm; wrap well with plastic wrap. Let set over night or at least 8 hours. Remove marshmallows from plastic wrap; place on cornstarch covered surface. Cut w/knife or cookie cutter of choice. Toss w/cornstarch & cocoa powder mixture and place in airtight container.

**Please Note:

Marshmallows will keep fresh for up to two weeks stored in an airtight container at room temperature!

Belgium Hot Chocolate Latte

Courtesy of Prairie Cocoa & Confections

Ingredients:

1 ¾ Cup Whole Milk

¼ Cup Heavy Cream

3.5 oz. Belgium Dark Chocolate

1 oz. Belgium Milk Chocolate

1 tsp. Bourbon Vanilla or other flavoring

Method:

In small quart pan; add milk & heavy cream; stir constantly with whisk. Once milk mixture is semi-warm; add in chocolate & vanilla; Continue to whisk, until chocolate has melted, and milk is slightly foamy/frothy. Garnish with fresh whipped cream & shaved chocolate if desired.

**Makes 2 cups

Learn more about the process of making these marshmallows and the hot chocolate in this step by step photo montage.