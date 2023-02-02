Oh no! We’ve sprung a leek! No, not THAT kind of leak, the vegetable kind of leek! While many of us use some sort of allium in our daily cooking the common leek may be overlooked. We were joined by Chef Lizzie Stewart, a professional chef in the Sioux Falls Area. She joined us today to us how to create a leek tarte tatin that is sure to impress even the biggest food critic.

Leek and Potato Tarte Tatin

Ingredients:

3-4 Leeks upon diameter and length.

4- 6 Small red potatoes or yellow wax potatoes thinly sliced.

1 tablespoon honey

1 glug extra virgin olive oil

4 tablespoons butter

Salt + Pepper to taste.

Tarte Tatin Dough

¾ cup unbleached all-purpose flour

¾ cup whole wheat flour

2-3 thyme sprigs

½ teaspoon salt

1 stick = 4 oz unsalted butter, cold and cut into small squares.

4 to 6 tablespoons iced water

Instructions:

Measure all your ingredients and place all the dry ingredients in a bowl and mix. Place bowl in the freezer. Meantime cut your cold butter, and iced water ready to measure. Remove the bowl of dry ingredients from freezer and add the butter. Add the thyme. With a pastry Blender incorporate the butter and flour until the mixture resembles to a coarse meal, and the butter pieces are small like the size of a pea. Slowly add the cold water and carefully with your hands form a dough that just holds together. Do not over work the dough. Once that the dough barely holds together cut a piece of plastic wrap and place your dough. Wrap it and shape it into a disk. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour or 15-20 minutes on the freezer. If you plan ahead, you can make the dough the night before.

Assembling the Tart:

In a 9-10” skillet with rounded edges, melt 4 tablespoons of butter, add a glug of extra virgin olive

oil, drizzle the honey, sprinkle the sea salt, and freshly ground pepper. Place an even and tight layer of leeks, and top this with a layer of the thinly slices of potato.

Sprinkle some salt and pepper. Once your dough is chilled, roll it out into a 10” circle 1/4” inch thick. Cover the inside of the skillet with the dough and tuck the edges. With a small paring knife make 4 incisions. Bake at 425F/ 220C for about 25-30 minutes on the

first 1/3 of the oven rack. until the top is golden brown. Remove from the oven and cool the tarte tine for about 10-15 minutes. With the help of a round plater, cover the skillet and wrap it with a kitchen towel. Flip