Speaking as a mom, Ashley Thompson knows that one of the sweetest things a kid can do is whip up something in the kitchen. Well, that and clean up after themselves.



Staci Perry Mergenthal is the baking genius behind “Random Sweets,” and the podcast, “Funeral Potatoes and Wool Mittens.” She showed us how we can unlock the secrets to the perfect key lime pie, just in time to whip one up for mom.

Staci Perry Mergenthal with Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

Key lime pie

Staci Perry Mergenthal, Random Sweets

Ingredients

1 ½ cups pretzel crumbs (approximately 4 cups pretzels)

½ cup brown sugar, firmly packed

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ cup butter, melted

2 cans (14 ounces each) sweetened condensed milk

6 egg yolks

½ cup Key lime juice

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 tablespoon Key lime or lime zest

Whipped cream for topping, if desired

Instructions

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Combine pretzel crumbs, brown sugar, and cinnamon in a food processor or plastic zipper bag. Add butter and pulse until combined.

3. Lightly spray 9-inch pie plate or 9×9 pan. Drop the crust mix into the pan and firmly pat down evenly with the bottom of a measuring cup or the palm of your hand.

4. Bake crust 7 minutes. Remove from oven. Turn oven down to 325 degrees.

5. Mix in a large bowl using a whisk, or in the bowl of an electric stand mixer, pour in the sweetened condensed milk, egg yolks, Key lime juice, and vanilla extract. Beat on medium-high until mixed well.

6. Stir in lime zest. Pour filling into crust.

7. Bake at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes or just until set.

8. Cool to room temperature. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours before serving. Keep leftovers in

refrigerator up to 4 days.

