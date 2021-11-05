Oh my gourd Becky, look at her squash…recipe

Recipes
Posted: / Updated:

We’ve all picked up those farmer’s market fresh veggies only to get home and discover days later that we have waited too long, turning our gourd-eous fall squash into squish before we even got a chance to use them.

Today we’re being joined by home chef, and squash aficionado Tristan Chasing Hawk. He’s here to show us how we can use that squash to make a fall comfort classic that’ll be sure to be a hit at your next dinner party.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 