You sit down at your favorite cocktail bar, and ask the bartender to “make me your favorite drink, but can you make sure it’s something special?” You sit eagerly in anticipation, excited to see what the cocktail will be. When it arrives you’re left slightly disappointed by nothing more than a traditional Manhattan. You pay your tab and head home a little down-trodden. What if we told you that there was a better way to make a cocktail off the beaten path? Tracy Lambert is the General Manager of WilLiquors in Sioux Falls. He also brought along with him Williquors Assistant Manager, Sidney Braskamp. They broke down how WilLiquors can help you make the perfect cocktail, that’s a little unexpected.

Recipes:

Calvados Old Fashioned

2 oz Calvados

1/2 oz proof Old Fashioned Mix

1/2 oz Barenjager

Peruvian Pisco Sour

1 oz Pisco Barsol

1 oz Simple syrup

3/4 oz Lime juice

1 Egg white

2-3 dashes Bitters

Cachaca – Caiprinha

1 Lime

1 tsp White sugar (muddle with lime)

2 1/2 oz Cachaca – add and stir

WilLiquors is Sioux Falls’ largest liquor shop. It’s honestly unlike anything you’ve ever seen before, so stop and see it for yourself. They’re located at 3625 West Avera Drive in Sioux Falls. And you can find their specials and selection on their website at williquors.com. They’re open seven days a week and curbside service is available. Whatever you’re looking for, they can help you start your weekend warmup at WilLiquors.