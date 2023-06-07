With so many summer parties coming up, and lots of family gatherings during the summer months, it can be difficult to make healthy decisions about what to eat. Especially dessert. That’s why today we showed you a different way to make a cake that won’t leave you feeling guilty, or give the kids a sugar rush.

Landi Schweigert is the Owner of Cultivated in Love. She stopped by to demonstrate how to make our own fruit cake… And no, we aren’t talking about the actual fruit cake your Aunt Ruth sends you every December… this cake is made out of 100% fruit!