We’re nearly to the end of winter, but has your body been able to keep up with nutritional deficits created during the winter months? Mary Michaels is the Health Prevention Coordinator with the Sioux Falls Health Department. She stopped by to share a few tips on how we can keep our bodies in tip top shape all March long during National Nutrition Month.

Super Green Smoothie

2 oz. fresh or frozen spinach

4 oz. frozen mango

4 oz. fresh, frozen or canned pineapple

1 Tbsp. ground flaxseed (optional)

4 oz. cold water

Add all ingredients in a blender and combine until smooth.

Turkey & Spinach Chili

2 lbs. lean ground turkey

16 oz. low-sodium chicken stock

15 oz. can diced tomatoes

15 oz. can of great northern beans, drained

1 can (6 oz) green chiles – optional

2 Tbsp. tomato paste

8 oz. spinach, frozen and chopped

2 celery ribs diced, about 1/4 cup

3 carrots diced, about 1/2 cup

1 medium onion diced, about 1/2 cup

2 Tbsp. Herb de Province

1 Tbsp. dried basil

2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. chili powder

1/4 cup fresh parsley, minced, for garnish

Instructions

In a large skillet sauté ground turkey over medium high heat until cooked through (no longer pink in the center). Transfer to a large bowl. (To freeze, set aside to cool.)

Dice celery, carrots and onion. Drain and rinse great northern beans. Add these to the large bowl with the cooked turkey, along with the chicken stock, diced tomatoes, green chiles (if using), tomato paste, spinach, Herb de Province, basil, salt, and chili powder. Mix well.

Transfer bowl contents to a large (approx. 5 quart) slow cooker. Cover and cook on Low for 8 to 10 hours or on High for 4 to 6 hours. Garnish with minced parsley.

NOTE FOR MAKING A FREEZER MEAL: After cooking the turkey, let it cool completely, then add remaining ingredients. Transfer this to a gallon-size freezer bag, seal it while removing as much air as possible and freeze it flat. Remember to label the outside with “Turkey and Spinach Chili.” To cook it, remove the bag from the freezer and place it in the refrigerator for at least 12 hours or up to 24 hours to thaw. Pour contents into a large (approx. 5 quart) slow cooker. Cover and cook on Low for 8 to 10 hours or on High for 4 to 6 hours. Right before serving, garnish with fresh minced parsley, if desired.