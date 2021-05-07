We’re being joined by registered dietitian Kelsey Johnson with 605 dietitian. She’s here today to show us how we can build a decadent trifle. The best part? You’ll be able to pull it off in no time, so you can impress mom this weekend.

Mother’s Day Brunch Triple Berry Trifle

Ingredients

-1 prepared angle food cake, can also be store bought

-1 24oz container of strawberry Greek yogurt

-1 6oz container of raspberries

-1 6oz container of blackberries

-1 1# container of strawberries



Directions: