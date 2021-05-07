We’re being joined by registered dietitian Kelsey Johnson with 605 dietitian. She’s here today to show us how we can build a decadent trifle. The best part? You’ll be able to pull it off in no time, so you can impress mom this weekend.
Mother’s Day Brunch Triple Berry Trifle
Ingredients
-1 prepared angle food cake, can also be store bought
-1 24oz container of strawberry Greek yogurt
-1 6oz container of raspberries
-1 6oz container of blackberries
-1 1# container of strawberries
Directions:
- Wash all berries. Slice strawberries into thin slices, set aside all fruit.
- Cut angel food cake into bite sizes pieces and set aside.
- In a large trifle dish, layer angel food cake pieces, then yogurt, then fruit.
Repeat this process for a total of three times.