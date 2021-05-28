Monster cookie bars

Light rain showers came to an end this morning. Most places in eastern KELOLAND finished with ½” to 1”. Sioux Falls had a two day total of .71” at the airport. Clouds have been decreasing, but it has been a very cool day. After many of us started the day in the 30s, we have only warmed to the 50s to low 60s – about ten degrees colder than normal for late May.

Skies will be partly cloudy in eastern KELOLAND tonight, while western South Dakota will have a low pressure system creating clouds, a good breeze, and weak thundershowers. Tonight will not be as cold as last night, with lows in the 40s.