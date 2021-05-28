Monster Cookie Bars Recipe:
- 1/2 cup butter softened
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup peanut butter
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 and 3/4 cup all purpose flour
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 and 3/4 cup quick cooking oats
- 3/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 cup M&Ms
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a 9 x 13 pan and set aside.
- In a large bowl, cream together butter and brown sugar. Beat in peanut butter, eggs and vanilla.
- In a separate bowl, stir together flour, soda and salt. Add to large bowl and stir until combined. Add oats, chocolate chips and M&Ms.
- Press into greased pan. Add additional M&Ms to the top, if desired, pressing them into the dough slightly.
- Bake for 14 – 16 minutes or until edges are slightly brown or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Do not over bake. Let cool a bit before slicing. Letting them cool completely is best. But its almost impossible to wait that long.