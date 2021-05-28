Monster cookie bars

Recipes
Posted: / Updated:

Monster Cookie Bars Recipe:

  • 1/2 cup butter softened
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup peanut butter
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1 and 3/4 cup all purpose flour
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 and 3/4 cup quick cooking oats
  • 3/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 1 cup M&Ms

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a 9 x 13 pan and set aside.
  • In a large bowl, cream together butter and brown sugar. Beat in peanut butter, eggs and vanilla.
  • In a separate bowl, stir together flour, soda and salt. Add to large bowl and stir until combined. Add oats, chocolate chips and M&Ms.
  • Press into greased pan. Add additional M&Ms to the top, if desired, pressing them into the dough slightly.
  • Bake for 14 – 16 minutes or until edges are slightly brown or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Do not over bake. Let cool a bit before slicing. Letting them cool completely is best. But its almost impossible to wait that long.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 