If you’ve ever gone through a vintage cookbook you’ve probably come across a few questionable JELL-O recipes, with many calling for layering the wiggly substance. Thankfully, our next guest is here with a modern take that you’ll actually want to eat.
Staci Perry Mergenthal is the head baker behind Random Sweets. She’s here today to show us how we can make a refreshing JELL-O layer dessert that will make you the envy of the church pot luck.
Modern JELL-O mold recipes with rainbow layers
If you’ve ever gone through a vintage cookbook you’ve probably come across a few questionable JELL-O recipes, with many calling for layering the wiggly substance. Thankfully, our next guest is here with a modern take that you’ll actually want to eat.