Today we were lucky enough to be joined by food blogger and owner behind Random Sweets and host of the wool mittens and funeral potatoes podcast, Staci Mergenthal.

She’s showing us how to whip up a few Halloween treats that happen to include some of your favorite sweet and salty snacks.

If you’d like to mix up a batch for yourself, check out the recipe below:

Peanut Butter Maple Snack Mix

Courtesy of Random Sweets

Ingredients:

9¼ ounce bag (approximately 5 cups) Corn Chips (not Scoops)

2 cups Waffle Crisp cereal

2 cups Peanut Butter Captain Crunch cereal

3 cups dry roasted peanuts

1 cup candy corn (optional)

2 cups Reese’s Pieces candies

1 cup light corn syrup

¼ cup maple syrup

1 cup white sugar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 cup creamy peanut butter

Make your snack mix:

1. In a large bowl, stir together corn chips, both cereals, peanuts, candy corn, and Reese’s Pieces.

2. Set out a large sheet pan or two cookie sheets.

3. In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, stir together the corn syrup, maple syrup, white sugar, and brown sugar. Heat and stir until boiling. Boil without stirring for 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in peanut butter until smooth.

4. Pour the peanut butter mixture into the cereal mixture while tossing to coat. Work quickly because the caramel-like mixture sets up fast.

5. Spread the snack mix onto the pan(s). You may need to toss the mixture a little more with your hands but be careful as it is still hot.

6. Cool. Break into pieces. Store in an airtight container up to 3 days.