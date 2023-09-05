Today Ashley Thompson and Mitchell Olson hit the country roads and travel out to the farm Mitchell grew up on, near Vermillion, SD. His mother, JoAnn Olson, has been making these Red Hot (Cinnamon) Pickles everytime she has an abundance of cucumbers in the garden.
Although this was the first time Ashley had ever tried a Red Hot Pickle, there was no denying that she’s a fan for life.
If you want to try this recipe yourself, check out the recipe below.
CANDY RED HOT CINNAMON PICKLE
Day 1
- 16 Large Cucumbers
- Peeled, Remove Seeds, Sliced
- 2 cups Pickling Lime
- Water to cover
- Stir often
- Let stand for 24 hours
Day 2
- Drain Cucumbers & Wash 3X
- Soak in ice Water for 3 hours; then drain
Next you’ll pour these ingredients over the pickles:
- 1 cup white Vinegar
- 1 Tbsp Alum
- And enough water to cover the pickles
- Simmer pickles in solution for 2 hrs.
- Drain and discard solution
In a Large Pan; mix:
- 3 cups Vinegar
- 3 cups Water
- 10 cups Sugar
- 4 boxes of Red Hot Candies
- 10 Cinnamon Sticks
Boil until all is dissolved; Pour over pickles and let stand 24 hours
Day 3
- Pour Off Syrup into Large Pan
- Boil Mixture
- Pour Back Over Pickles
- Let Stand 24 hours
Day 4
- Heat pickles in syrup
- Pack into hot jars
- Seal and place into hot (canning) bath
- Takes about 10 minutes
- When the lids pop they are sealed