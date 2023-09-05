Today Ashley Thompson and Mitchell Olson hit the country roads and travel out to the farm Mitchell grew up on, near Vermillion, SD. His mother, JoAnn Olson, has been making these Red Hot (Cinnamon) Pickles everytime she has an abundance of cucumbers in the garden.

Although this was the first time Ashley had ever tried a Red Hot Pickle, there was no denying that she’s a fan for life.

If you want to try this recipe yourself, check out the recipe below.

CANDY RED HOT CINNAMON PICKLE Day 1 ﻿﻿16 Large Cucumbers

﻿﻿Peeled, Remove Seeds, Sliced

﻿﻿2 cups Pickling Lime

Water to cover

Stir often

Let stand for 24 hours Day 2 Drain Cucumbers & Wash 3X

Soak in ice Water for 3 hours; then drain Next you’ll pour these ingredients over the pickles: 1 cup white Vinegar

1 Tbsp Alum

And enough water to cover the pickles

Simmer pickles in solution for 2 hrs.

Drain and discard solution ﻿﻿In a Large Pan; mix: ﻿﻿3 cups Vinegar

3 cups Water

10 cups Sugar

4 boxes of Red Hot Candies

10 Cinnamon Sticks Boil until all is dissolved; Pour over pickles and let stand 24 hours Day 3 Pour Off Syrup into Large Pan

Boil Mixture

Pour Back Over Pickles

Let Stand 24 hours Day 4 Heat pickles in syrup

Pack into hot jars

Seal and place into hot (canning) bath

Takes about 10 minutes

When the lids pop they are sealed