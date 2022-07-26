With our daily temperatures hitting seemingly near-volcanic levels of hot, we’re all in the mood for some way to put a little chill on summer. While we can’t do anything about what Mother Nature throws at us, we can offer you the perfect solution to that melting mercury: What if we told you that you could actually make ice cream, at home, with something you probably already have on-hand?

Mason Jar Ice Cream Recipe:

  • 2 TBSP. Sugar
  • 2 TBSP. Cream Cheese
  • 2 TBSP. Sweetened Condensed Milk
  • 1 TSP. Vanilla Extract
  • ¾ heavy whipping cream
  • Chosen mix-ins
  • Add all ingredients to mason jar
  • Using a hand mixer or immersion blender bring together until smooth (can also be done by shaking mason jar)
  • Freeze

DAIRY-FREE Mason Jar Ice Cream Recipe

  • 2 TBSP. Sugar
  • 4 TBSP. Nut butter of choice
  • 1 TSP. Vanilla Extract
  • ¾ Coconut Milk
  • Chosen mix-ins
  • Add all ingredients to mason jar
  • Using a hand mixer or immersion blender bring together until smooth
  • (can also be done by shaking mason jar)
  • Freeze