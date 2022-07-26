With our daily temperatures hitting seemingly near-volcanic levels of hot, we’re all in the mood for some way to put a little chill on summer. While we can’t do anything about what Mother Nature throws at us, we can offer you the perfect solution to that melting mercury: What if we told you that you could actually make ice cream, at home, with something you probably already have on-hand?

Mason Jar Ice Cream Recipe:

2 TBSP. Sugar

2 TBSP. Cream Cheese

2 TBSP. Sweetened Condensed Milk

1 TSP. Vanilla Extract

¾ heavy whipping cream

Chosen mix-ins

Add all ingredients to mason jar

Using a hand mixer or immersion blender bring together until smooth (can also be done by shaking mason jar)

Freeze

DAIRY-FREE Mason Jar Ice Cream Recipe