Have you ever held a slice of banana bread so moist that it rivaled a waterfall cascading into your mouth? So bursting with flavor that it makes your eyes squint with bliss? That is the ultimate comfort food: A bread born from humble bananas and transformed into a culinary symphony.

Now hold on before you accuse us of hyperbole. Today’s guest, Nathan Maas, is about to take us on a journey to bake the nirvana of banana breads. Forget dry, crumbly imposters. We’re talking pillowy softness, gooey banana pockets, and a golden crust that sings a siren song to your taste buds. And in case you don’t remember him, he is one of the two hosts of a podcast that celebrates all things banana bread. So much so, that they have managed to come out with their first cookbook with over one hundred-yes, you heard that right–100 different recipes for banana bread.