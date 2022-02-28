It’s time to let the good times roll. We’re less than 24 hours from the pinnacle of Mardi Gras, Fat Tuesday. But, even if you’re here in KELOLAND, and not reveling in Louisiana, you’re still able to celebrate. Omar Thornton is the head chef at Leonardo’s Café inside the Washington Pavilion. He joined us to walk us through the steps needed to make a classic jambalaya just in time for you to celebrate Mardi Gras.

Deconstructed version of Chef O’s jambalaya recipe

Chef Omar’s Jambalaya Recipe:

Ingredients:

Chopped carrots

Chopped celery

Chopped onions

Chopped peppers

Paprika

Red wine

Andouille sausage (pre-cook separately, seasoned with Cajun seasoning)

Chicken breast, small cubed

Fresh garlic

Crushed tomatoes

Long-grain rice (Traditionally cooked all in one pot, but I cook separately adding turmeric, chicken broth and salt/pepper.)

Chef O’s house seasoning

Directions:

Place carrots, celery, onions and peppers together in a big pot and sweat until almost caramelized. Add in paprika and cook off a little. Add in red wine and let reduce. In another pan cook off sausage and get a good color on the outside and then drain off fat. Once the red wine has reduced in the big pot, add in chicken and garlic and keep stirring. Once chicken is cooked, add in the cooked sausage. A little bit of water might need to be added to keep the ingredients loose and moist. Once everything pulls together, add in the crushed tomatoes and a little more water. (In a traditional jambalaya, you would add in rice and cook until ready.) Add in Chef O’s house seasoning or desired seasoning of your choice and serve over rice.