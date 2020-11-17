Make your own coffee liqueur and Irish cream

‘Tis the season for a little festive fun! While many of our celebrations this year will be smaller in size, that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy a warm cup of cocoa by the fire…with a little something extra in it. But don’t run to the store for a bottle of your favorite coffee-flavored liqueur, because we are going to make our own.



Lindsay Lundeby knows just how much those little homemade special touches can mean. So whether you want to add a little flavor to your Thanksgiving coffee or just want to make sure Santa will be staying warm on Christmas night – we have the recipes for you.

Coffee Liqueur

4 cups water

2 cups brown sugar

2 cups white sugar

1/4 cup dried espresso

2-3 cups vodka

2 vanilla beans, split (may use vanilla bean paste – 2 Tbs, or vanilla extract 4 tsp)

Combine the water, both sugars and dried espresso in a large saucepan over medium-high heat.

Bring to a boil; turn the heat to low and simmer for about an hour. The mixture should reduce to make a syrupy consistency.

Watch constantly and stir occasionally.

Remove from heat and let cool.

Add vodka and vanilla

Pour everything into a glass jar or storage container.

Age for 3-4 weeks in a cool, dark location; stirring once or twice a week. (Note…it’s absolutely drinkable earlier; so if you have less time to age it than that; gift it and make a note on the gift tag to wait just a bit).

When ready to bottle, strain through a cheesecloth or ultra fine strainer to remove vanilla beans and any other particles, bottle mixture and store.

Irish Cream

1 c cream

1 to 1 1/2 c whiskey, like Jameson’s, to taste

1 can Sweetened Condensed Milk

3 Tbl chocolate syrup

1 tsp dried espresso powder

1 tsp vanilla Mix all ingredients, but not too hard as you don’t want whipped cream. The coffee granules might be visible tho will dissolve over time. You may dissolve the coffee in boiling water then cool.