Make this sorting hat cookie just in time for Harry Potter’s Birthday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- In Friday's police briefing Sioux Falls police shared an update on a reported indecent exposure last Sunday close to Yankton Trail Park on the bike trail.

"So, we have developed a subject of interest on this. That particular detective is still working on that case to kind of hammer home the details on that and get things exactly where he needs it for his investigation to be completed," Sgt. Rob Forster said. "But just kind of wanted the public to know because the bike trails are a very heavily used area here in town, and we want to keep those as safe and enjoyable for the public as we can."