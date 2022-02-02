There is nothing quite like a burger fresh off the grill or out of the frying pan. It pairs beautifully with almost any potato you can think of, especially the tater tot.



If you disagree and think the French fry rules the roost when it comes to burger sides, it’s time to forget everything you’ve been “tot”. We combined two national favorites into one spudtacular dish. Here is how to make your own tater tot burger.

Tater Tot Burger

Ingredients

1 cups tater tots (thawed if frozen)

1 egg

1/2 tsp onion powder

2 tbsp Italian style breadcrumbs

olive oil (for frying)

sliced cheddar cheese

2 hamburger buns

1/2 cup sour cream

1 tsp sriracha

Instructions

In a large bowl add the tater tots, eggs, onion powder, and breadcrumbs. Using a fork, mash and stir until well combined. Form into 2 well compacted patties. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Gently place the patties in the skillet, allowing to brown before gently flipping. Add the cheddar cheese and cook until melted. Transfer to buns. Mix together the sour cream and sriracha. Top burgers with sriracha sour cream prior to serving.

