We are always told how important eating breakfast is in the morning to start your day off right. But are you getting sick of eating the same old healthy options and looking to jazz up your regular breakfast choice? How about trying a banana split? A banana split for breakfast? Yep, you read that right. Brittany Kaye and Ashley Thompson demonstrated how you can make your own breakfast banana split. All it takes are just a few ingredients and five minutes of your time, or less, to whip up a “clean-eating” Breakfast Banana Split that the entire family will love. And it’s completely guilt-free!

Breakfast banana split

Breakfast banana split recipe:

1 banana

Yogurt of your preference

Variety of fruits

Granola

Chocolate chips

Any other toppings you’d like

Directions:

Split the banana in half. Put yogurt in the center of banana. Top with fruit, granola and any toppings you desire. Eat and enjoy!

