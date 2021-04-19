Low carb big mac lettuce wrap

Carbs: They can fuel you for a workout, and keep you feeling full. Most of us love them, even to the point of loving them too much. Only after you hit that point of excess, carbs can make you feel sluggish and pack on the pounds. That’s why we’re being joined by Mary Michaels Public Health Prevention Coordinator with Live Well Sioux Falls. She’s here today to share a recipe for a big mac-type lettuce wrap that’s low in carbs, yet big on flavor.

Big Mac Lettuce Wrap

½ lb ground beef

½ cup cauliflower rice

¼ cup chopped tomatoes

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

8 Romaine lettuce leaves

2 T. chopped pickles

2 T. sugar-free Thousand Island dressing (or make your own!*)

Sesame seeds (optional)

Dressing recipe:

1 cup mayo (or vegan mayo)

1/4 cup ketchup

1/4 cup pickle relish

dash of lemon juice

dash of olive oil

1 tsp each of salt and pepper

Instructions: Cook the ground beef and cauliflower rice then mix together. Layer the beef mixture on the lettuce leaves. Add pickles, cheese and top with dressing. Sprinkle a few sesame seeds on top, if desired.