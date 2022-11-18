If you spend any time online, you’ve likely seen the benefits many claim elderberry syrup can bring you. Those claims include everything from being able to prevent a cold, to maybe helping prevent certain types of life-long chronic illnesses. Though it might not be suitable for everyone, elderberry syrup is sure gaining in popularity.

We were joined by home chef, and cookbook author, Sandrine Pilaz to share how we can whip up our own elderberry gummies at home.

ELDERBERRY SYRUP RECIPE by Sandrine PILAZ

This homemade syrup is one of our family’s favorite preventive actions to stay healthy during wintertime.

Note: Don’t give this syrup to babies under 1. The consumption of honey at this age can cause infant botulism.

INGREDIENTS:

½ cup dried elderberries (or 1 cup fresh elderberries)

3 cups water

1 cinnamon stick

¼ teaspoon ground cloves (or 3 whole cloves)

1 teaspoon ground ginger (or 1 tablespoon fresh ginger)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Place berries, water and spices in a saucepan. Bring the mix to boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes Use a strainer to collect the liquid. Smash the berries on the strainer with a wooden spoon so they release the remaining juice. Let the liquid cool down for a few minutes. Add the honey and stir well. Keep the syrup in the fridge, up to 3 months.

Once you have your syrup, it is very easy to prepare gummies!

ELDERBERRY GUMMIES

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup elderberry syrup – set ¼ cup aside

¼ cup gelatin powder

½ cup hot water

INSTRUCTIONS: