On today’s show we continued to travel the world via cocktails. This time we stayed a little closer to home and didn’t leave the U.S., although the flight from here is just as long as traveling to another country.



Chris Mercado’s dad was born and raised in Koloa, Kauai, Hawaii and Chris has enjoyed many years of experiencing the true local Hawaiian experience. He showed us how we can whip up a Blue Hawaii cocktail to put you in a beach state of mind without the flight over the pacific.

Blue Hawaii Cocktail with special coconut rum straight from Koloa, Kauai, Hawaii

Blue Hawaii Cocktail

1 ounce coconut rum (for the best coconut rum head to Koloa, Kauai, Hawaii

1 ounce Blue Curacao

1 ounce vodka

3 ounces pineapple juice

Garnish with a pineapple wedge and an umbrella straw and enjoy!