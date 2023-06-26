It may be Monday, but who isn’t already looking forward to weekend full of revelry for the greatest country on earth? Don’t worry, if you haven’t started your preparation for the 4th of July just yet, we’ve got you.



We were joined by Lindy Bell, a current middle school math teacher, former professional cheerleader, and our resident balloon artist, who joined us to show us another one of her many talents. Today, Lindy us showed us how we can whip up a gluten-free protein ball to power you through those late-night fireworks.

Lindy’s gluten-free protein balls

1 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup mini chocolate chips

3 Tablespoons ground flax

1/2 heaping cup peanut butter

4 Tablespoons honey

1 Tablespoon chia seeds

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

Protein ball ingredients

Mix the dry ingredients first and then add the honey and peanut butter. Lindy’s tip is to warm the honey up first for easier mixing!

Protein balls

Lindy Bell and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

More from Lindy:

