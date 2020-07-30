2020 Wedding Week: Libations for a lively even

Every couple is looking to make their wedding stand apart. Regardless of if that’s through gorgeous engagement photos, a custom wedding band, a choreographed first dance, or a signature cocktail. Today, we’re being Joined by Kellen Hempel, a mixologist based out of Dakota Brick House in Vermillion. He’s here today to show us a specialty cocktail for those par taking in libations, and an alternative for those who would rather not drink.
The Thompson
-1 oz. Patron Reposado
-1 oz. Aperol
-1 oz. St. Germain (elderflower liquer)
-Lemon peel for express
Applejack
-1.5 oz apple juice
-0.5 oz cranberry juice
-0.75 oz cinnamon bark syrup
-Cinnamon for garnish