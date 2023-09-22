For some of us, the perfect weeknight meal is a taco salad, South Dakota style. While it for sure isn’t a traditional recipe, it satisfies that craving for Tex-Mex. So, before things start to get too cheesy, lettuce get the Doritos crumbled and the Dorothy Lynch dressing poured to have the perfect lunch.
Here are the main ingredients:
- Lettuce
- Taco meat
- Dorothy Lynch dressing
- Doritos
- Kidney beans
- Shredded cheese
- Additional toppings: black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, corn (and anything else you might like on a salad.)
