It’s back-to-school season, which means that those busy mornings are about to be in full swing again.



But, before you let the crazy that comes along with a first day of school kick-in take a breath. We’ve got an idea that will keep you and your students ready for lunch.



We were joined by Lindy Bell, a woman of many talents. From teaching middle school math to being our go to balloon artist to being a busy mom she really can do it all. And that’s why she joined us to break down how we can whip up a quick lunch the night before to take a little stress out of our mornings.

More from Lindy:

Porta potty flashlights and other festival packing tips

Lindy’s gluten-free protein balls

How to make a balloon arch that “pops”

How to make an easy balloon tower