Lessons in French crepes making

When it comes to French food what do you think of? Perhaps its escargot or coq au vin, or maybe Julia Child and her distinctive voice pop into your head? If you’re anything like me, it’s crepes that you think of. It’s a classic French favorite that many have come to love.



We’re being joined by Sandrine Pilaz who is a master crepe maker. She is here today to share her secrets for making traditional French crepes and give us a little insight into the traditions of French family cuisine.

