Lessons from a pastry chef: Perfect your pate a choux

When it comes to cooking, Most people would agree that baking can be riddled with questions. Do I really need baking powder and baking soda? What’s the difference between cake flour and all purpose flour? And what The heck is pate a choux? When you decide to add kids to the mix to help in the kitchen, the entire process can leave you spinning. Luckily, we know someone who can help. Keyes Clemmer, Executive Pastry Chef with Prairie Cocoa & Confections answers some of those questions by showing us the basics of pastry making and show us how to make pate a choux – a pastry making staple.

Choux Paste

Ingredients:

½ cup Whole Milk

½ cup water

1 tsp sugar

½ tsp Salt

8 Tbsp Butter

1 cup All purpose flour

3 Lrg Eggs PLUS 1 yolk

**1 egg yolk w/1Tbsp milk for eggwash

pate a choux ingredients

Method:

Combine the milk, water, sugar, salt & butter in a saucepan. Over low heat, bring to a boil & immediately remove from heat. Sprinkle in the flour and mix with a wooden spoon until completely smooth. Over medium heat; stir mixture continuously for approx. 1 minute to dry the “paste” *look for a thin layer of paste on the bottom of the pan. Put the “paste” into a bowl and add eggs one at a time; mixing completely after each addition with the wooden spoon. Once the eggs have been incorporated the “paste” should be smooth & shiny. Put the paste into a piping bag & pipe accordingly. Brush gently w/egg wash & Bake for 15-10 minutes. Tops should be golden, dry & crisp. Cool on Rack. If not serving that day; cover tightly in air-tight container.











Steps to a perfect pate a choux

*Makes approx. 42 mini puffs

**Prick each puff with a toothpick to allow steam to escape.

This pastry is versatile…You can use it for Cream Puffs & Eclairs or add Gruyere Cheese & herbs for Gougeres.