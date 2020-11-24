Lefse: A Family Tradition

Family traditions run rampant this time of year, from driving around looking at holiday lights, gingerbread house competitions, and even special foods. Ashley’s in-laws have had a tradition for years and even though her husband and she have been together for nearly 20 years, it took her a bit to get on board with it. Luckily, we were joined by the Thompson family matriarch today. Meet her mother-in-law, Mary Thompson. She’s joined us today to show us how we can make the Norwegian flat bread called “Lefse.’ A tradition at Thompson family holidays.

5 lbs russet potatoes, peeled, cut up and cooked

1 1/2 sticks butter

1 Tb sugar

1 Tb salt

Drain cooked potatoes and add butter, sugar and salt. Mash together. Rice into a large bowl and cool overnight (it is a tradition to make the dough a day ahead!

Heat griddle to 450 degrees.

Mix 3 cups potatoes with 1 cup flour until well blended. Form a log. Cut into 8 pieces. You should get about three logs from this recipe.

On a floured cloth board, roll each piece out so it is aquite thin. Carefully lift from rolling cloth and roll on to lefse griddle until bubbles begin to turn golden, flip and finish. Pile baked pieces on a clean cloth. When cool, fold into fourths and store 4 per bag.

Serve lightly buttered and sugared, rolled jelly roll style.

Makes about 3 dozen lefse.