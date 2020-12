Earlier in the show, we showed you a few ideas on how you could pass down family recipes from generation to generation. For our next cookie in our 12 days of Christmas cookies, we wanted to share a recipe that has been passed down for generations in our Associate Producer Daniel Keller's family.

He is joining is today to show us how they're made and he says Rolled Wheat Krispie Cookies are nothing to sneeze at and have nearly a full page devoted to them in the family cookbook that was gifted to him by his late Great-Grandma Johnson.