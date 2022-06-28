If you’ve watched our show for any stretch of time, you know that we cook a lot on the show. While we usually do pretty well, one area where we’ve struggled is with our knife skills. That may be because, for awhile, the only knife we had to use was a steak knife that a guest left behind. Thankfully, all that is about to change. Janelle Whempner, the Culinary Arts Instructor at CTE Academy, joined us today to walk us through a few knife skills so we’re better prepared to tackle that tomato and not shred it to bits.

RELATED: Disaster in the kitchen? Here’s how to fix it

RELATED: Food plating: The art of food presentation

Janelle Whempner demonstrates the proper way to hold a knife
Janelle Whempner demonstrates the proper way to hold a knife

More recipes and culinary tips:

Cake it easy with the right ingredient temperatures

Don’t fret, just fritter

Saffron and cardamom poached pears

I scream, you scream, we all scream for sweet corn ice cream!

What is the difference between ice cream and gelato and sorbet and sherbet?

How to toss pizza dough

Focaccia art: Bread that’s almost too pretty to eat

Sweet or savory star bread