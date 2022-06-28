If you’ve watched our show for any stretch of time, you know that we cook a lot on the show. While we usually do pretty well, one area where we’ve struggled is with our knife skills. That may be because, for awhile, the only knife we had to use was a steak knife that a guest left behind. Thankfully, all that is about to change. Janelle Whempner, the Culinary Arts Instructor at CTE Academy, joined us today to walk us through a few knife skills so we’re better prepared to tackle that tomato and not shred it to bits.

Janelle Whempner demonstrates the proper way to hold a knife

