Mention charcuterie boards and most of us recall an evening with friends over some good wine, great cheeses and a variety of specialty nuts and berries. It’s not exactly kids’ stuff. Right? Well, today we showed you a charcuterie board for kids that you are going to flip for!



Landi Schweigert is the owner of Cultivated In Love Sioux Falls. She’s a master charcuterie board maker, and today she and her daughter, 6-year-old Kiyah, showed us why a kids’ charcuterie board is perfect for snacking. If your child is willing to share, you can build a board with lots of yummy foods, you can both enjoy.

Landy and Kiyah Schweigert teach Ashley Thompson how to make a kid-friendly charcuterie board

Kid-friendly charcuterie board by Cultivated in Love