We’re being joined by Ellen Doerr, head chef and owner of Chef Ellen. She’s here today to show us how we can make a creamy, gorgeous keto-friendly cheesecake that will keep you on track with your goals and scratch that sweet fix you’ve been needing.

Keto Cheesecake Recipe:

**For the crust

1 cup Almond Flour

4 tbsp powdered Swerve Sugar Substitute or to taste

4 tbsp butter melted



**For the cheesecake filling

24 oz cream cheese at room temp

3/4 cup sola Sugar Substitute or to taste

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/3 cup sour cream at room temp

1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

1 cup natural peanut butter

4 eggs

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350

Line a 9″ springform pan with parchment paper and spray. Mix filling ingredients in a bowl until combined, and press into the bottom of the prepared pan. Bake for 10-15 minutes, until the edges of the crust begin to brown.

While crust is cooking, beat cream cheese and sugar substitute in a stand mixer. Add vanilla, sour cream and peanut butter, scrape down bowl and mix until well combined. Turn mixer onto the lowest speed, and add eggs one at a time until combined.

Pour cheesecake batter over prepared crust. Decrease oven temp to 325. Using large aluminum foil, wrap the springform to prevent leaks, and place foil wrapped springform pan in a larger roasting pan. Fill the roasting pan with water until the water comes about halfway up the springform pan. Bake for 1- 1 1/2 hours until the center is slightly jiggly. Cool on the counter for at least 30 minutes before refrigerating overnight.