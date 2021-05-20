When it comes to foods, your eyes can sometimes deceive you. While most cakes look like a cake, today’s sweet treat might just have you fooled.
Keyes Clemmer is the Executive Pastry Chef at Prairie Cocoa and Confections. She’s here to show us how we can make our own shrimp tempura cake. And before you overthink it, no, it does not have any real shrimp in it. It’s simply designed to look like the classic seafood.
Is this cake or shrimp?
