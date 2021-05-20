Is this cake or shrimp?

EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. (KELO) -- The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe is speaking out in an attempt to set the record straight on what they say is an issue in which they have been misrepresented. The Tribe has filed a motion to intervene in the lawsuit filed by Gov. Kristi Noem against the U.S. Department of Interior over her desire to shoot 4th of July fireworks at Mount Rushmore this summer.

At issue is Noem's assertion that the state and federal governments consulted with Tribal governments on the impact of fireworks at the monument. According to a news release sent out by the Tribe, the office of the Chairman has no record of any consultation regarding fireworks in the Black Hills, an area sacred to the Sioux people.