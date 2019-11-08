Impress your guests with this tasty and visually appealing Mini Pumpkin Recipe

KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

Alyssa Gehle is a registered dietitian. She’s here to share a comforting and healthy recipe that will impress your guests this holiday season.

Stuffed Mini Pumpkin Recipe:

  • 8-10 mini pumpkins
  • 2-3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 pound ground turkey sausage
  • ¾ cup onion, chopped
  • 1 cup mushrooms, chopped
  • ½ cup apple juice
  • 1 cup pecans, chopped
  • 1/8 tsp. nutmeg
  • 2 tsp. fresh thyme, chopped
  • 1 cup low-sugar dried cranberries
  • 1 package quinoa and brown rice mixture
  • 1 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded

Recipe adapted from: https://inspiredbycharm.com/sausage-rice-and-cranberry-stuffed-mini-pumpkins/

