Impress your guests with this tasty and visually appealing Mini Pumpkin Recipe

Alyssa Gehle is a registered dietitian. She’s here to share a comforting and healthy recipe that will impress your guests this holiday season.
Stuffed Mini Pumpkin Recipe:
- 8-10 mini pumpkins
- 2-3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 pound ground turkey sausage
- ¾ cup onion, chopped
- 1 cup mushrooms, chopped
- ½ cup apple juice
- 1 cup pecans, chopped
- 1/8 tsp. nutmeg
- 2 tsp. fresh thyme, chopped
- 1 cup low-sugar dried cranberries
- 1 package quinoa and brown rice mixture
- 1 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded
Recipe adapted from: https://inspiredbycharm.com/sausage-rice-and-cranberry-stuffed-mini-pumpkins/