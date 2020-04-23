If staying at home has you reaching for the snacks more, try this DIY protein bar instead

Whether it's due to a pandemic or you simply have been too busy to get to the store, there are times where we are lacking the ingredients we need to bake bread.Most of us have some kind of flour or grain, but yeast isn't something we always have on hand - or can get access to. But the answer to that problem is Sourdough.

Ashley Thompson recently learned how to get my own sourdough starter going from food blogger- and scientist - Clark Cassarella - so now I'll never be more than a couple steps away from delicious homemade bread - without needing to hunt down any yeast.