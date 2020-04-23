If staying at home has you reaching for the snacks more, try this DIY protein bar instead

Being stuck at home, boredom and lack of meal planning are all reasons that can cause us to overeat. Yet, you don’t need to feel guilty for eating something that seems indulgent. Melissa Eich, a registered nurse and online nutrition and fitness coach, gives us some healthy ideas to help us stay on track with out health goals so that we can kick food shame to the curb.
Nut Butter Protein Bars
-1/2 cup any nut butter
-2 TB coconut oil
-1 Tb chia seeds
-1 tsp vanilla
-1/4 cup honey
-2/3 cup Protea Chocolate Protein
-2/3 cup rolled oats
-3 TB Lily’s Dark Chocolate Chips
Takes 10 minutes prep, 1 hour fridge time, 8 bars – 18c/14f/11p
Mix nut butter, honey, vanilla and coconut oil together in a saucepan. Heat on low until well mixed. Add the protein powder. mix well. Add almond milk if needed. It may end up to be really thick if you don’t. Add rolled oats and chia seeds. Lay parchment paper on the bottom of a loaf pan and add the mix to it. Spread evenly. Add chocolate chips and a tiny bit of coconut oil to a saucepan and heat until melted. Drizzle on top of bars and add sea salt. Refrigerate for 1 hour, then cut into 9 even servings. Macros: 17 carbs/13 fat/ 10 protein / 200 calories