Chances are pretty good that this summer you and your family have more than a few trips to the ice cream shop or the freezer to grab a dish of ice cream. With temperatures reaching into the 100s and dew points reach into soup levels, it’s easy to understand why you and yours would need a frozen escape from it all.
Chances are also pretty good that you chose the common varieties of vanilla, chocolate or strawberry to cool you off. However, Janelle Whempner, the culinary Arts Instructor at CTE Academy says you. could very well be missing out on summer’s sweetest treat of all–Sweet Corn Ice Cream.
I scream, you scream, we all scream for sweet corn ice cream!
Chances are pretty good that this summer you and your family have more than a few trips to the ice cream shop or the freezer to grab a dish of ice cream. With temperatures reaching into the 100s and dew points reach into soup levels, it’s easy to understand why you and yours would need a frozen escape from it all.