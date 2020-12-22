How to swiss roll a cake for a Buche de Noel

We’re soldiering on with a yuletide tradition: The Buche de Noel is a holiday classic. On yesterday’s show, Ashley showed us how she creates the tiny details that she uses to adorn her Yule log every year in the form of meringue mushrooms and marzipan pine cones.



After yesterday’s adventures with the tasty foliage, today we’re going for the big prize: We’re building the cake. While it may seem simple, rolling the cake and keeping it from cracking does take some practice.

Watch yesterday’s segment here: How to make meringue mushrooms and marzipan pinecones for a Buche de Noel

For the Cake:

8 large eggs (seperated and room temperature)

1 cup sugar divided into 3/4 of a cup and 1/4 of a cup

1 1/4 cup cake flour

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp of salt plus a pinch extra

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Step One:

Cream the egg yolks and 3/4 cup of your sugar.

Step Two:

In a separate bowl, sift together your flour, baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and cocoa powder. Slowly beat your dry ingredients in to your creamed eggs and sugar.

Step Three:

In your third bowl you are basically going to make a meringue out of your egg whites and remaining sugar and salt. Always use a metal or glass bowl when working with a meringue. Plastic bowls can hold on to grease and fat over time which will inhibit your meringue. You also need to make sure your beaters are really clean. If you are using the same beaters as you did for earlier steps, wash them and dry them before you move to your meringue. Whisk your (room temperature) eggs with a pinch of salt on medium speed until they are frothy. Slowly add in your remaining 1/4 cup of sugar until stiff peaks form. Your peaks should stand up on their own without falling over.

Step Four:

Gently fold your egg whites into your batter. It should be fully incorporated without over mixing.

Step Five:

Grease the edges of a jelly roll pan and line the bottom with parchment paper. Pour your batter into the pan and put it in your preheated oven for 10-15 minutes.

Step Six:

When your cake is done but not yet cooled, flip it over onto a piece of parchment paper or a tea towel that is dusted with powdered sugar and roll up your cake. By letting your cake cool in a log shape, you are training it to love that shape. That is the trick to making sure it doesn’t break or crack when you are rolling it into your final log.

For the Buttercream:

2 sticks butter

1 stick shortening

5 1/4 cups powdered sugar

1-2 Tbs milk

1-2 teaspoons extract of your choice

Cream the butter and shortening together and then slowly add powdered sugar. Add the milk and extract to reach your desired frosting consistency!