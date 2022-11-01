In the past couple months butter has been smeared, swooped and spread across surfaces, and social media. This new viral trend is known as the butter board. Not to be confused with a charcuterie board, but this is exactly what it sounds like. It’s butter and it’s on a board. Landi Schweigert is the Owner and mastermind behind Cultivated in Love. She demonstrated how you can make your own and explain how you can pair specific items to make your flavors come together.

Butter board example