How to make Watecha Bowl’s famous Indian Tacos

In Lakota tradition, food is given high respect because without food, there is no life. In fact, food and food customs are so important to the survival of the Lakota people that there are many stories and ceremonies surrounding traditional Lakota foods.



Lawrence and Sophie West’s new restaurant, Watecha Bowl is a celebration of Lakota foods.



What started out as a food truck that saw sales of 40,000 Indian Tacos has now evolved into a takeout restaurant in Sioux Falls which features all types of Lakota food. They show us how they create their signature item, the Indian Taco.

One look at the menu at Watecha Bowl and you know they’re serving up a celebration of traditional Lakota Foods. You’ll find them at 2305 West Madison Street in Sioux Falls. You can order online at watecha-bowl.heartlandordering.us. They’re open from noon until 10 PM, so you can satisfy your cravings!